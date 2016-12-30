Some Snow Showers Expected for Last Day of 2016

Today (Friday): Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the 30s north to near 40 south. Overnight Friday Night: Partly cloudy with a chilly wind. Lows in the 20s. Saturday: Clouds increasing, flurries north. Highs in the 30s. (Published 5 hours ago)

The wind will continue to howl out of the northwest tonight as skies will clear, allowing overnight lows to drop into the lower 20s south, teens into northern New England with some spots dipping in the single digits. For the last full day of 2016, Saturday will see increasing cloud cover as a low pressure system situated over the Midwest today inches closer to New England. This system will bring the chance for some scattered afternoon and evening snow showers for northern New England. High temperatures range from near 40 south, to lower 30s north.

For your New Year’s Eve plans, if you’re ringing in the new year at Copley Square for First Night, there could be a shower that passes through before the clock strikes midnight. Overnight lows Saturday night will drop into the low to mid 30s south, 20s north.

For the first day of 2017, New Year’s Day brings plenty of sunshine with high temperatures into the low to mid 40s south, 30s north. Looking ahead to the first full week of 2017, a system will move through Tuesday bringing with it some rain with Tuesday into Wednesday a chance for a rain/snow mix. A slight warm-up continues to reign for Tuesday and Wednesday before temperatures slip into the upper 20s for highs next weekend.