Somerville Hosts Sanctuary City Rally

Thousands of people are expected to attend Saturday's Sanctuary Cities and inclusion rally in Somerville, Massachusetts.

The rally, hosted by the city of Somerville and The Welcome Project, will take place at 10 a.m. outside of Somerville High School.

The purpose is to stand in solidarity with and in support of the city's commitment to its residents while remaining a sanctuary city.

Somerville Mayor Joseph Curtatone, Rep. Michael Capuano (D), and immigrant refugees are among those expected to deliver speeches. The rally will also include performances by local music and dance groups.

Somerville is among one of many cities that protects immigrants who are in the United States illegally.

President Donald Trump recently threatened to cut off millions in federal funding to such communities. Many cities like Somerville and Boston have vowed to take legal action, arguing that the threatened punishment would be unconstitutional.