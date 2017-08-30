Investigation Continues Into Teen's Shooting Death

No arrests have been made as the investigation into the shooting death of a Massachusetts teen continued Wednesday.
A 16-year-old boy from Malden was shot and killed inside a home on Farragut Avenue in Somerville around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The DA's office said the victim, whose name has not been released, was with people he knew and that it wasn't a random act.
A number of friends came by the home Tuesday evening once they got word of the shooting.
The teen "was always friendly," one person said.
The investigation is ongoing.
