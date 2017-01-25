'Something Rotten' Kicks Off National Tour in Boston

"Something Rotten" is a musical comedy that tells the story of two brothers trying to succeed in the competitive theater scene of Renaissance England. Their biggest competition? William Shakespeare, a rock star in the theatrical world. (Published 48 minutes ago)

A Broadway smash-hit is kicking off its national tour in Boston.

Lead actor Rob McClure, who plays Nick Bottom, says people shouldn’t be turned off by the Shakespearean theme.

"Anyone who is afraid of Shakespeare or afraid of musicals, this show is for you. It pokes funs at all the tropes and the in’s and out’s of Shakespeare," McClure said.

Maggie Lakis plays his wife, a role she is intimately familiar with: The two actors are married in real life.

"In this business, sometimes work takes us away from each other. So this is actually a wonderful opportunity to both work and see the country together. It’s a wonderful gift," said Lakis. "And to be able to do this show, which is so fun, and to hear audiences respond the way they do, it’s just a joy every day."

"Something Rotten" is at the Boston Opera House through Sunday, Jan. 29. For ticket information, click here.