Sore Throat? Try a Spicy Cough Drop

There's an organic cough drop on the market claiming to soothe sore throats, relieve coughs and clear congestion.

Those claims may be nothing new, but a cough drop made with cayenne pepper is certainly something different.

Video Sessions Recuses Himself From Trump Campaign Probe

"Fire Drops are an all natural organic throat lozenge with cayenne pepper," said Brett Johnson, the co-owner of Fire Drops.

Brett took over the company with his brother Scott Johnson, about a year ago.

"My brother has big dreams and big aspirations, and I've looked up to him for that," Scott Johnson said. "He wanted to do this and I was right behind him."

Since taking ownership, the brothers have seen sales skyrocket.

"We've experienced somewhere around 350 percent growth," said Brett.

He focuses on company sales while Scott handles the marketing.

"We've developed new branding, a new website and an online store" said Scott.

The drops' ingredient list is simple. They're made with organic evaporated cane juice, organic brown rice syrup, butter and cayenne pepper.

"It starts out sweet and the gets more hot, definitely hot," said Ann Gleeson of Weymouth.

"It's got a kick to it," added Kirk Fallis from Milton. "I like spice, so it's great."

Fire Drops are being sold in about 40 stores across New England, with other stores in California, Texas, Iowa and North Carolina.

A bag of 20 drops cost $3.99, with 10 percent of sales from each bag going to charity.

"Right now, our focus is on homelessness on a global level," said Scott.

For a full list of stores or to purchase online, click here.