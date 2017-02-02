Sorry Not Sorry? Tom Brady Won't Apologize for Being Great

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady isn't about to apologize for being great.

Brady will appear in a "Clueless Gamer" segment on Conan O'Brien's along with Super Bowl LI opponent Dwight Freeney of the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night.

In a preview of the segment posted to YouTube, O'Brien asks Freeney to apologize to Brady for sacking him four times. But the defensive end says it's Brady who should have to apologize for beating Freeney's teams so many times.

Finally, O'Brien gets the two players to agree to say they're sorry at the same time. But at the count of three, Freeney says, "I'm sorry," while Brady remains quiet, with a giant smirk on his face.

Brady does eventually apologize to Freeney, but not before getting the best of him one more time.

Brady's not the first Patriot to make an appearance on "Conan." The last time the Patriots were in the Super Bowl two years ago, tight end Rob Gronkowski appeared in a "Clueless Gamer" segment with former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch.