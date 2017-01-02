NBC Boston has exclusive information that could bring authorities closer to the capture of an escaped inmate. (Published 8 minutes ago)

A police source tells NBC Boston that the car stolen by an escaped inmate on Sunday was found in Framingham, Massachusetts, just a block from his ex-girlfriend's house.

Police have been searching the area of the ex-girlfriend's home but have yet to find James Walker Morales, who escaped from Wyatt Detention Facility in Central Falls, Rhode Island on Saturday night.

Neighbors said investigators returned to the home throughout the day Monday, staying for hours at a time. But they haven't revealed much about why they are there.

"I actually commented to the state police that I was nervous because I have children in the house," said Bijou Vilaranda, who witnessed the search. "I said, 'Is there something that I need to be concerned about?' And he was like, 'You know, well, yeah, we're looking for somebody,' but he wouldn't elaborate."

Another neighbor, Mike Doiron, said he also asked police what they were doing but they wouldn't tell him anything.

Morales remains on the run and police said he may be in Massachusetts, or he could also be in another state by now.

It is believed that Morales broke out of prison by climbing onto the roof during outside recreation, then jumped down and climbed a barbed wire fence to get out. Blood was found in various areas of facilities, so officials believe Morales is wounded and bleeding from the razor wire.

Morales is described as 6'1" and 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a large eagle tattoo on the left side of his neck and was bald at the time of his escape.

Early Sunday morning, a Massachusetts State Police K-9 Unit tracked Morales to the area under an Interstate 95 overpass near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border. At that location, police found what appeared to be discarded prison clothing with blood on it.

The investigation suggested Morales stole a car from the parking lot of the BK Mart tobacco store on Route 1 in Attleboro, Massachusetts, around 7 p.m. An employee at the BK Mart said the customer who had her car stolen left it unlocked and running while she was in the store. She added that the customer's phone was still in the car.

Authorities urge anyone who spots Morales to call 911, and those with information are asked to call U.S. Marshals at 508-368-7300.

The FBI says Morales - a former Army reservist - stole six assault rifles and 10 handguns from the Lincoln Stoddard Army Reserve Center in Worcester in 2015. He was arrested in New York days after the theft, and most of the guns were later recovered.

He has a long criminal history dating back to 2009, including a child rape charge for allegedly sexually assaulting his friend's young daughter.