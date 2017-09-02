Jacoby Brissett in uniform for the New England Patriots

The New England Patriots have traded second-year quarterback Jacoby Brissett to the Indianapolis Cots in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

CSN News England reports that Dorsett gives the Patriots immediate depth at the receiver position alongside Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan, Danny Amendola and Malcolm Mitchell.

The 2015 pick out of the University of Miami could also help fill a need in the return game. He has two NFL punt returns under his belt and returned 25 punts in college.