Sex Assault Investigation Involving 2 Children at Boys and Girls Club

By Susan Tran

    A sex assault investigation involving two children at the Boys and Girls Club of Boston is underway, authorities confirm.

    The club announced Monday that a young boy from a "partner organization" has been arrested and charged with assaulting another boy at the South Boston location.

    Boston Police confirmed that an indecent assault case was being investigated.

    The organization sent a letter to parents and families announcing the arrest of the boy, saying he is accused of attacking another boy of the same age.

    Details are limited, but the Boys and Girls Club of Boston says that protection and safety of children are the "number one priority."

    The alleged assault took place on Saturday.

    More to come.

