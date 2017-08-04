Two brothers are facing multiple charges after police seized two guns and over 300 oxycodone pills from their South Boston home.

John and Kenneth George were arraigned Thursday in South Boston Municipal Court following the execution of a search warrant at their separate apartments inside a 3-family home on East 4th Street, according to the Suffolk District Attorney's Office.

John George, 39, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and one count each of possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, possession with intent to distribute a Class C drug, trafficking in heroin, possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number and reckless endangerment of a child. His bail was set at $500,000.

Kenneth George, 42, is charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug, possession with intent to distribute a Class E drug and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license. At the time of his arrest, he was wanted on warrants for operating after suspension, identity fraud and possession of a Class A drug. His bail was set at $50,000.

The two brothers were arrested following a lengthy investigation by Boston Police into drug activity at the home, the district attorney's office said.

In the third floor apartment occupied by John George, police located 253 oxycodone pills in an unlocked safe inside the closet of a bedroom occupied by children. A .22 caliber revolver was found in the pocket of a sweatshirt hanging in the same closet.

An additional 51 oxycodone pills were found in a second bedroom, along with 17 gabapentin capsules and a second firearm - an H&R .38 caliber revolver located in a box wrapped in men's underwear.

Inside Kenneth George's first-floor unit, police found empty prescription bottles in other people's names, six Suboxone pills, 37 lidocaine patches, a police scanner and a Smith & Wesson replica pellet gun.



Both men are scheduled to return to court Aug. 28.