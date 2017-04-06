A western Massachusetts town is in mourning following the sudden and unexpected death of a popular middle school principal.

South Hadley superintendent of schools Nicholas Young says Paul Plummer died Tuesday night. He was 49 and the principal of Michael Smith Middle School.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Young tells The Daily Hampshire Gazette that Plummer's death has left the community "crushed." He says Plummer was held in high regard.

Plummer had been principal in South Hadley since 2013 following stints in the Amherst Regional and East Longmeadow school systems.

The superintendent says counseling services will be available to students and teachers as long as necessary.

Assistant Principal Vincent Napoli will serve as acting principal.