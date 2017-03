John Jr. Chau shared this video of a fire that broke out in Southbridge, Massachusetts, on Friday morning.

Viewer Video: Fire Breaks Out in Southbridge, Massachusetts

Firefighters are responding to a 4-alarm blaze in Southbridge, Massachusetts, Friday morning.

Southbridge fire officials say it's on River Street.

Both Webster and Auburn's fire departments confirm they're assisting Southbridge firefighters as mutual aid.

No other details were immediately available from officials, but viewer photos show flames engulfing the top floor of a building.