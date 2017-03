A partial building collapse in Southie displaced over two dozen people early Wednesday morning.

A partial building collapse in Southie displaced over two dozen people early Wednesday morning.

A load-bearing wall between the two buildings at 66-68 O Street fell around around 3 a.m.

Approximately 25 residents were displaced and self-evacuated. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.