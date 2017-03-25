The Boston Marathon is just a few weeks away and Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital is getting ready for the big day. Abbey Niezgoda reports.

With the Boston Marathon less than one month away, a team of runners from one Massachusetts hospital is training hard for the big day.

The Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Charlestown opened just 12 days after the Boston Marathon bombings. The facility quickly became home to many of the victims. Now, the hospital has assembled a team of 80 participants to run the race.

One of the team members is hospital President David Storto. This will be his 10th year running the Boston Marathon. The money the hospital raises during the marathon plays a key role in funding for research.

“Our ultimate goal is to be able to cure many disabilities, but as we work toward a cure, to be able to treat as effectively as possible,” Storto explains.

Another one of the Spaulding team members is Tim Morris.

Morris had experience the benefits of the hospital first hand and enters the race as a wheelchair participant.

Morris raved about Spaulding saying, “I love the work being done, the life changing work being done, and I love the people doing the work.”

Although Saturday is the last day for long distance runs before tapering off, the team members still have a lot of work to be done with fundraising. The hospital hopes to raise $500,000 by Marathon Monday. So far they raised over $400,000.

For more information on how to donate, click here and visit the Spaulding Hospital donation page.