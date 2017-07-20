Special Education Teacher Accused of Groping Girls at Mall

Police say a special education teacher is facing several molestation charges following an assault at a Rhode Island mall. (Published 16 minutes ago)

Police say Matthew Labriola, a 35-year-old man, from Plainville, Massachusetts, intentionally bumped into a group of girls at the Providence Place Mall July 12 and touched their chest and shoulders. Labriola was arrested after several of the victims identified him to police.

He has been charged with five counts of child molestation and one count of sexual assault.

Fall River Public Schools tells the Providence Journal he was a teacher at James Madison Morton Middle School. School officials say he has been placed on administrative leave, pending the ongoing investigation.



