Special Education Teacher Accused of Possessing Child Porn | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Rhode Island

Rhode Island

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Special Education Teacher Accused of Possessing Child Porn

Henry Tedeschi, 54, of West Warwick, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday

By Tim Jones

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Rhode Island State Police
    Henry Tedeschi

    A special education teacher who works at a Fall River, Massachusetts school was arrested at his Rhode Island home on charges of child pornography Thursday.

    Henry Tedeschi, 54, of West Warwick, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon, according to Rhode Island State Police

    Tedeschi works at the Morton Middle School.

    Officials received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of an email address used to access child porn. That email address was determined to be accessed from the internet at Tedeschi’s home.

    Tedeschi was identified as the owner of the account. Eight items of digital media were seized and additional charges may be pending, according to investigators.

    Officials say there is no evidence between Tedeschi and any of his former or current students, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Rhode Island State Police Computer Crimes Unit/Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force at 401-921-1170.

    It’s not clear if Tedeschi has an attorney. 

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices