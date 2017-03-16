Special Education Teacher Accused of Possessing Child Porn

A special education teacher who works at a Fall River, Massachusetts school was arrested at his Rhode Island home on charges of child pornography Thursday.

Henry Tedeschi, 54, of West Warwick, is scheduled to appear in court Thursday afternoon, according to Rhode Island State Police

Tedeschi works at the Morton Middle School.

Officials received information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of an email address used to access child porn. That email address was determined to be accessed from the internet at Tedeschi’s home.

Tedeschi was identified as the owner of the account. Eight items of digital media were seized and additional charges may be pending, according to investigators.

Officials say there is no evidence between Tedeschi and any of his former or current students, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Rhode Island State Police Computer Crimes Unit/Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force at 401-921-1170.

It’s not clear if Tedeschi has an attorney.