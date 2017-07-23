Special Election To Fill Senate Seat of Late Kenneth Donnelly | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Special Election To Fill Senate Seat of Late Kenneth Donnelly

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Special Election To Fill Senate Seat of Late Kenneth Donnelly
    Getty Images

    A special election is being held to fill the state Senate seat left vacant by the death of Kenneth Donnelly.

    Democrat Cindy Friedman, who served as Donnelly's chief of staff, won a three-way Democratic primary last month in the district that includes Arlington, Billerica, Burlington, Woburn and much of Lexington.

    No Republicans ran in the primary, so the only other candidate on Tuesday's special election ballot will be Ian Jackson from the Green Rainbow party.

    Donnelly, a retired firefighter, represented the district from 2009 until his death in April from a brain tumor.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices