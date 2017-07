Police arrested a 21-year-old for driving almost double the speed limit on Route 279 in Bennington, Vermont on Tuesday.

The vehicle was recorded going 109 mph in a 55 mph zone on the highway at 12:15 a.m.

Police pulled the vehicle over and cited Colby Sanders of Bennington for careless and negligent operations and excessive speed.

Saunders is scheduled to appear in the Bennington County Superior Court on August 21.