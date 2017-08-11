Split Weekend

Faced with another 50/50 weekend, I figure the best option is to tackle the wettest part of the forecast and try to find the dry hours - if they exist at all.

That might be a tall order with a disorganized, weak weather system coming through. There's a warm front attached to it, and there seems to be a focus for steady rain in the early part of the day Saturday - predominately across Southern New England. The question becomes, when does this rain break off and when can we dry out?

Most of the steady rain will exit swiftly in the morning, with the Cape/Islands taking the better part of the day to break off the wet weather. In the afternoon, it becomes drier with a few glimpses of sun from time to time.

The final round of wet weather will come through overnight on Saturday as a cool front slices across New England. Some thunder may accompany that, but most of it should clear by Sunday morning.

That paves the way for a stellar finish to the weekend. Highs jump back into the 80s and a steady northwest wind ushers in less humid air as it chases away the sea breeze. Beaches are calling on this one.

And they will be most of next week too. Plenty of summer sun and warm temperatures. Combined with the warmest water temps of the year for lakes and oceans, this could be one of the finest weeks of summer.

Enjoy!

