Spot Showers But Sun on Way

The low pressure system that brought about a half inch of rain to much of New England is slowly moving east and away this morning. We start off with clouds and high humidity with areas of dense fog and drizzle early.

After this gray start, we see a mixture of sun and clouds this afternoon. Portions of southwestern New England will be well into the 60s, even as we stay in the 40s in the state of Maine with a mix of light rain and snow ending. Weak high pressure passes over New England tonight and tomorrow, with patchy fog early burning off to partly sunny skies, and a high temperature in the 50s and 60s.

On Monday, another weak front from Canada or moving to Northern New England with slightly cooler, but dry air moving in for most of the region.

At the same time, we're keeping an eye on a slow-moving storm system to our self generating heavy rain in Virginia northward into southern New Jersey.

That weather system is pretty much cut off from the jetstream, and will only slowly meander toward New England for the middle of next week.

That means increasing clouds late Monday with a chance of rain along the south coast Monday night and Tuesday. That rain may spread all the way north for Wednesday.

It's possible that we get a significant amount of rain, perhaps more than a half inch in that system.

After that system departs, we are in for warmer and brighter weather.

By next Friday we should be back to 70 degrees or higher.

If all goes according to plan, we may be back into the 80s with sunshine for next weekend.