Spring-Like Weather Continues Today

Today (Friday): Partly cloudy and mild. Highs in the 60s. Overnight Friday Night: Clouds move in, areas of fog and drizzle. Lows in the 40s. Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

The warmth of yesterday eases a bit today, but without question things stay spring-like leading into the weekend.

Warm and cool air will battle on Friday, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies, a few spot showers, and perhaps even an isolated rumble of thunder. Highs will range from the 40s across far Northern New England, to 50s and 60s elsewhere. It will be warmest through the interior, away from the grips of a slight seabreeze.

Warm air firmly wins out on Saturday, with highs popping back into the 50s and 60s for most of us. Spotty showers during the day will give way to a band of steadier and heavier rain late day and at night. Some thunder will also accompany that line.

Rainfall totals will approach an inch for some in Northern New England with that rain. Combine that with extensive snow melt and area rivers will be rising. A flood watch is in effect for much of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine as a result. Stay alert for ice jams, which can lead to quick spikes on area rivers.

The rain Saturday night may actually end as a burst of snow in the mountains as cooler air rushes in. That cool air is here on Sunday for the rest of us, with highs for all in the 30s and 40s.

We stay in that area, much more seasonable, heading into next week.