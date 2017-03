A group of children waited for the 2013 St. Patrick's Day Parade to begin in South Boston, Mass.

The parade route for Boston's annual St. Patrick's Day Parade is being shortened due to the amount of snow and ice on the route.

The parade will only be on Broadway, according to parade organizers, which is about half the length of the usual parade route.

The parade is scheduled for Sunday at 1 p.m. in South Boston.

