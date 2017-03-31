Starting Off April With Snow and Sleet

Saturday: Rain and mix ends as light snow and exits from west to east by Saturday evening. Highs in the mid 30s. Breezy northeast winds gust to 35 mph.

Get ready for a messy start to the weekend, beginning Friday evening.

Even though most of the day today, we saw some wintry mix to light snow, most of it has not accumulated on the roadways. That will change very quickly, especially after sunset. In western New England, steadier snow will start to accumulate on roads, and that trend will expand east around and shortly after sunset, resulting in deteriorating driving conditions Friday night.

Heaviest precipitation will slide in Saturday morning – mostly rain for Connecticut, Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts with over an inch of beneficial rain, but from northern Connecticut to interior eastern Massachusetts points north, wintry mix is expected. In fact, for many around the Massachusetts Turnpike, very limited snow falls Friday night, but a change back to sleet and snow is possible Saturday after a period of rain – in these spots, an inch or two of snow is possible. The suburbs northwest of Boston should pick up three to four inches of snow with a prolonged period of sleet, and those in north-central and higher terrain of western Massachusetts should pick up around half a foot with plenty of sleet.

Travel will become treacherous for the deep interior Friday night into Saturday morning. Farther north, amounts continue to increase into the hills and mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire, where up to a foot of heavy, wet snow may cause power outages Saturday morning. You'll feel the stiff, chilly wind gusting to 35 mph on Saturday, which will make the mix of rain, sleet and snow all that much more pelting.

Along the coast, the northeast wind gusting near 40-50 mph coupled with an early afternoon high tide should cause some splashover. By late Saturday afternoon and the evening, everything will have tapered substantially from west to east, setting us up for a lovely day of melting on Sunday and a great day for the Red Sox opener on Monday.