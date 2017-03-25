Newtown police and the FBI are investigating after two devices that appeared to be pipe bombs were found at a trailer park on South Main Street Friday.

According to police, they were called to 301 South Main Street for a report of vandalism to a vehicle around 7:30 p.m. When officers arrived they reported two suspicious devices that appeared to be pipe bombs. The Connecticut State Police Bomb Squad was immediately requested and the area was cleared out.

The bomb squad responded and safely removed the devices. According to police, the items were filled with an “energetic substance.” The substance was sent to a forensic laboratory for further analysis.

Newtown police and the FBI are investigating this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Newtown police at 203-426-5841.