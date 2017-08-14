Demonstrators march downtown to protest the alt-right movement and to mourn the victims of yesterdays rally in Charlottesville, Virginia on August 13, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. One person was killed and 19 others were injured in Charlottesville when a car plowed into a group of activists who were preparing to march in opposition to a nearby white nationalists rally. Two police officers were also killed when a helicopter they were using to monitor the rally crashed.

Massachusetts State Police are stepping up security ahead of a planned "Boston Free Speech" rally that comes following deadly, race-fueled clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The rally, according to the "Boston Free Speech" Facebook page, is planned for Saturday on Boston Common from 12–5 p.m. Hundreds are expected to attend.

One woman was killed when a man plowed a car into a crowd in Charlottesville, and dozens more were injured, prompting a federal civil rights investigation; two Virginia State Police troopers were also killed when their helicopter that was flying over the chaos crashed.

The Boston rally organizer, who would only give his first name of Steven, said his group is not connected to the groups responsible for the violence in Charlottesville, adding they are not white supremacists and are only interested in free speech.

Residents Offer Prayers for Healing in Charlottesville

Church members and residents are grieving and hoping for unity the day after a driver plowed into a group of protesters, killing a woman and injuring many others. News4's Derrick Ward reports from Charlottesville, Virginia. (Published Sunday, Aug. 13, 2017)

State police say they are in contact with the state Division of Homeland Security, as well as Boston police, and are monitoring all sources, including social media. Federal authorities are also to receive this intelligence.

State officers and special operation personnel will be on standby to assist Boston police if necessary.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also weighed in following a rally Saturday night on Boston Common, where hundreds of people turned out in solidarity for the victims in Charlottesville.

"I know we probably can't stop it because of free speech but they're spewing hate. We don't need that right now in this country," Walsh said of what happened in Virginia.