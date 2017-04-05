Police dive teams searched the Charles River under the Zakim Bridge on Monday in connection with the missing person case of 23-year-old Michael Kelleher, who hasn't been seen since a Celtics game on Wednesday.

The Massachusetts State Police dive unit is continuing their search in the Charles River for a missing Southborough, Massachusetts, man.

Michael Kelleher, 23, was last seen at TD Garden on March 29. His mother Lori said she believes her son had too much to drink at the game and never met up with his coworker at her car when the game ended. The coworker eventually left without him.

"I just don't know what to do," she said this weekend. "I am just worried. It's not like him to do anything like this - just disappear - so I want some answers."

Police conducted an underwater search of the Charles River at the locks of the Charles River Dam and under the Zakim Bridge on Monday but did not find any evidence connected to the man's disappearance.

Kelleher has brown hair and blue eyes and is about 6'2" tall. He was wearing a Celtics jersey, a gray sweatshirt, black sneakers and a Celtics hat and was seen leaving the Garden around 9 p.m. Family members said he tried three times to get an Uber at Paul Revere Park, just across the harbor from the Garden.

A missing person report was filed Thursday by Kelleher's family. His mother said his bank and credit cards have not been used since the game.

Anyone with information on Kelleher's disappearance is asked to contact Southborough police at 508-485-2147 or Boston police at 617-343-4240.