State Police are investigating what they are considering a suspicious death in Durham, New Hampshire.

A reported disturbance brought State Troopers to 18 Edgewood Road in Durham at 1:00 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, the officers discovered a body.

The victim has been identified as Michael Barrett, a 22-year-old from Dover, New Hampshire.

Police will perform an autopsy on Sunday to determine the exact cause of death.

Officials are investigating the incident and do not believe there is any threat to the community.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police.