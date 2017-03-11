State Police Investigating 22-Year-Old's Suspicious Death in NH | NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

State Police Investigating 22-Year-Old's Suspicious Death in NH

The victim has been identified as Michael Barrett, a 22-year-old from Dover, New Hampshire.

By Rachel McKnight

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Getty Images

    State Police are investigating what they are considering a suspicious death in Durham, New Hampshire.

    A reported disturbance brought State Troopers to 18 Edgewood Road in Durham at 1:00 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, the officers discovered a body.

    The victim has been identified as Michael Barrett, a 22-year-old from Dover, New Hampshire.

    Police will perform an autopsy on Sunday to determine the exact cause of death.

    Officials are investigating the incident and do not believe there is any threat to the community.

    Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact New Hampshire State Police.

    Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 13 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices