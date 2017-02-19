The Connecticut State Police have made an arrest after a vehicle struck a cruiser on I-95 North in Guilford Saturday night.

According to police, troopers from Troop-F Westbrook were assisting with a disabled tour bus.

The bus had broken down in the median on I-95 North in the area of exits 56 and 57 in Guilford around 9:18 p.m. Saturday.

While assisting, troopers shut down the left lane of traffic, positioning their cruisers in the lane with their emergency lights on.

The accused vehicle traveled towards troopers in the left lane and failed to stop, yield or move over for the emergency vehicles before striking an unoccupied cruiser.

The vehicle briefly stopped before accelerating away down I-95 North. Troopers located the vehicle a brief time later on the highway.

The driver, Genaro Claussels, 49 of Hamden, was arrested and charged with operating under the influence, evading responsibility and failure to reduce speed/move over for emergency vehicles.

He is being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in New Haven court on February 21.

No injuries were reported.