State police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Montville that left a man with life-threatening injuries Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Chesterfield Lodge near the corner of Route 85 and Grassy Hill Road. One man, who has not been identified, suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.

A Montville police officer is also being treated for non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

It was not clear what lead up to the shooting, but police said the threat has been contained and there is no danger to the public.

The Major Crimes division is investigating.

Editor's note: Police initially said that there were two gunshot wounds but later corrected that to say there was just one. The story above has been corrected to reflect that information.