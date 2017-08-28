Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Bicyclist

Connecticut State Police are trying to identify a driver who struck a bicyclist on Crystal Lake Road (Route 30) in Tolland Sunday then fled the scene.
Police said the collision happened on Crystal Lake Road near Webber Road around 2:37 p.m. The 27-year-old bicyclist was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The suspect vehicle was caught on surveillance footage and appears to be a white 1999-2000 Oldsmobile Alero. The suspect vehicle will have damage on the passenger side and is missing its passenger side mirror.
Anyone with information or who can identify the vehicle is asked to contact TFC Burnell at Troop C at 860-896-3200.
