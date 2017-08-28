Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Bicyclist

This is an example of the make and model of the suspect vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Tolland Sunday. The actual vehicle will have passenger side damage and is missing the passenger side mirror, according to Connecticut State Police.

Connecticut State Police are trying to identify a driver who struck a bicyclist on Crystal Lake Road (Route 30) in Tolland Sunday then fled the scene.

Police said the collision happened on Crystal Lake Road near Webber Road around 2:37 p.m. The 27-year-old bicyclist was taken to Hartford Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The suspect vehicle was caught on surveillance footage and appears to be a white 1999-2000 Oldsmobile Alero. The suspect vehicle will have damage on the passenger side and is missing its passenger side mirror.

Anyone with information or who can identify the vehicle is asked to contact TFC Burnell at Troop C at 860-896-3200.