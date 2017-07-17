Ferry Involved in Crash That Hospitalized 15 Returning to Service | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Ferry Involved in Crash That Hospitalized 15 Returning to Service

By Kaitlin Flanigan

    David Curran/Satellite News Service

    A Steamship Authority ferry that was involved in a crash that left 15 hospitalized last month in Hyannis, Massachusetts, is returning to service.

    The M/V Iyanough is returning to service on Tuesday morning, departing Hyannis for Nantucket.

    A preliminary report on the allision indicated the ferry's crew mistook a pole for a buoy in choppy water conditions on June 16.

    Fifteen people were hospitalized with minor injuries. A total of 58 people were on board when the allision happened.

    It's unclear what repairs were made to the Iyanough.

    Published 30 minutes ago

