Step Right Up for Circus 1903

The producers of the world’s biggest magic show, The Illusionists have teamed up with the award winning puppeteers from War Horse to present a thrilling turn of the century circus spectacular.

Sensational puppetry puts elephants back in the ring as never seen before along with a huge cast of the most unique, amazing and dangerous circus acts from all four corners of the world, from strong men to contortionists, acrobats to musicians, knife throwers, high wire and much more!

Discover the golden age of circus this summer as CIRCUS 1903 – The Golden Age of Circus sets to captivate audiences of all ages.

The show goes from March 8-12 at the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston. Click here for tickets or call 800-982-2787.