Sticky Snow Causes Crashes, Spinouts

Drivers are dealing with slick conditions from sticky, wet snow that is causing spinouts, crashes across the region.

A batch of sticky wet snow hit at the wrong time during the Thursday morning commute and created many problems for drivers in New England.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety reports that there have been 59 crashes and cars off state roads since 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

Speeds have been reduced to 45 mph on interstate highways including I-89 from New London to Vermont, I-93 from exits 20-37, and the Spaulding Turnpike.

A crash is being investigated in Andover, Massachusetts and another crash has been reported in Lowell on Route 3 southbound.

Spinouts have been reported on highways across in Massachusetts in areas such as Salisbury, Lexington, Randolph and Avon.