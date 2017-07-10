Stolen Boat Leaps Out of Lake, Crashes Into Building

This boat traveled 75 feet from the water, across a beach, and over a road, ultimately hitting a building. The accident occurred early Monday morning on Ossipee Lake in New Hampshire.

Police are looking for answers after a boat jumped out of a New Hampshire lake, across a beach and crashed into a home early Monday morning.

The accident occurred shortly after midnight, according to state police. The boat traveled approximately 75 feet from the water, across a beach and over a road, where it ultimately struck a house on Deer Cove Road in Center Ossipee on Ossipee Lake.

The boat came to rest on the porch and crashed partially through the house. No one inside the home was injured.

No one was on board the boat, which was found still running. Police and fire and state police marine patrol searched the water and shoreline for anyone who may have been injured in the accident, but no one was found.

Further investigation revealed that the 2007, 22-foot black Four Winns boat had been stolen from a mooring at Bluffs Beach in Center Ossipee.

The incident remains under investigation, and state police are asking anyone who may have information or observed the crash to call Sgt. Seth Alie at 603-293-2037.