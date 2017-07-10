Stolen Boat Leaps Out of Lake, Crashes Into Building | NECN
logo_necn_2x
New Hampshire

New Hampshire

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

Stolen Boat Leaps Out of Lake, Crashes Into Building

By Marc Fortier

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Stolen Boat Leaps Out of Lake, Crashes Into Building
    NH State Police
    This boat traveled 75 feet from the water, across a beach, and over a road, ultimately hitting a building. The accident occurred early Monday morning on Ossipee Lake in New Hampshire.

    Police are looking for answers after a boat jumped out of a New Hampshire lake, across a beach and crashed into a home early Monday morning.

    The accident occurred shortly after midnight, according to state police. The boat traveled approximately 75 feet from the water, across a beach and over a road, where it ultimately struck a house on Deer Cove Road in Center Ossipee on Ossipee Lake.

    The boat came to rest on the porch and crashed partially through the house. No one inside the home was injured.

    No one was on board the boat, which was found still running. Police and fire and state police marine patrol searched the water and shoreline for anyone who may have been injured in the accident, but no one was found.

    Further investigation revealed that the 2007, 22-foot black Four Winns boat had been stolen from a mooring at Bluffs Beach in Center Ossipee.

    The incident remains under investigation, and state police are asking anyone who may have information or observed the crash to call Sgt. Seth Alie at 603-293-2037.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices