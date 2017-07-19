A driver in a stolen SUV allegedly crashed and injured two pedestrians in Hartford, police said.

Police said a man and woman were walking on the sidewalk on Ashley Street at Sigourney Street when they were struck by a stolen Toyota Highlander.

The woman, who is in her late 50s, lost one of her legs after it was severed from the impact of the SUV.

The man is in critical condition but is expected to survive, police said.

Teenagers jumped out of the car after the crash and fled the scene on foot. Hartford police are searching for the six teen suspects.

"One of my neighbors saw some of the people running out of the car and they said one of them was a little boy," George Millner, who lives near the crash scene, said.

Hartford police are hoping their network of cameras in the city will lead them to the suspects.

“This area is covered by Crime Center cameras. We should have some pretty strong footage” said Hartford Police Deputy Chief Brian Foley.

The car was reported stolen in West Hartford on Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Hartford Police Department.