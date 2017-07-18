Stores Step Up to Help After Bridal Shop Closes Unexpectedly

Stores across the state are stepping up to help brides who are scrambling after a popular bridal store in Manchester suddenly closed last Thursday.

"I haven't gotten the dress for the wedding I'm attending," customer Shana LaPointe said.

Alfred Angelo's website explains to its customers that the company had to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on Friday.

LaPointe said her bank is disputing the $150 charge since she hasn't received her dress yet.

"I went to the store and they guaranteed that I would get the dress the day I went to the store the day the closed," LaPointe said. "But now that they're closed, I doubt I'll get my dress."



Last week's announcement has dozens of brides scrambling to try and track down their missing wedding dresses.





"I put so much into this wedding," bride Lila Selwyn, whose wedding is in October, said.

But other bridal shops are offering to help Alfred Angelo's brides and customers.

David's Bridal, a rival bridal chain, offered brides a light at the end of the altar: a special discount to bride's affected by the closures. Customers can get 30 percent off of bridal gowns and 20 percent off of bridesmaid dress for a replacement dress. Any dresses that need to be rushed will have the fee waived, the store said.

Mariella Creations in Rocky Hill has already seen a handful of Alfred Angelo customers and the store is having a 30 percent off sample sale.

"We have several samples that are available for sale today, they could walk out with a dress today, tomorrow hundreds of samples that they could really buy out of stock and so many of the manufacturers are offering quick ships for no extra charge," Christine Steneck, the bridal manager at Mariella Creations, said.

Watertown's Ragtime Boutique is also lending a hand to those specifically without their Alfred Angelo wedding gown.

The store said brides can email their style number and an image of their dress to Ragtime Boutique and they will try to locate it or something similar.

Customers and employees said Alfred Angelo is in the process of shipping dresses to people who had already paid for the items but were unable to make it by closing time.

Officials from the Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) said last Friday that they are in the process of contacting the store.

DCP advise customers to gather all copies of contracts, proof of payments made and put together a summary of the status of transactions with Alfred Angelo, including estimated delivery dates, scheduled fittings and any other arrangements that were made and contact the department.

Former Alfred Angelo employees are told to file a complaint with the Department of Labor for possible violations.



A sign on the store listed an email address for customers to contact. Click here to send an email to the store.

Alfred Angelo posted the following statement on their website:

"Alfred Angelo filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy on July 14, 2017. As a result, all stores and wholesalers are closed. Margaret Smith was appointed Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee. If you wish to be contacted regarding your order status once information is available please send an email to: alfredangelo@mjstrustee.com. We will post additional information regarding the status of dresses on this website as it becomes available.

We apologize for the inconvenience and hardship resulting from this event. We appreciate your patience. Thank you."

The main bankruptcy filing lists more than 1,000 pages of creditors, including customers.