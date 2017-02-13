Storm Pulls East, Some Localized Snow Bursts Remain

Overnight Monday Night: Partly cloudy with a cold wind blowing across the region, 15 to 30 mph. Lows dipping into the 20s.

Today (Monday): Mostly cloudy, coastal snow. Damaging winds develop, gusting to 50 mph from Worcester to Boston, 60 mph across the Cape and Islands. Highs around 30 degrees.

Most areas see gradual but continued improvement today as snow pulls east, though bursts of localized snow to 2” per hour in bursts and local gusts to 55 mph near the coast will continue.

In fact, coastal locales will see the most persistent bouts of recurring snow and wind from time to time all the way into the midday, with Cape Cod in and out of windblown snow bursts into the early evening.

Given the heavy weight of the snow, we’ve already seen some power outages and more tree limbs and power lines may come down with a northwest wind gusting to 45 mph through the afternoon.

Of course, the gusty wind will also contribute to areas of blowing and drifting, even as falling snow tapers. Snow-covered roadways will gradually improve today, with both weather and roads improve quicker after midday.

Though the afternoon looks quieter for most, a 1 p.m. high tide means some coastal flooding at the typically vulnerable locales of Eastern Massachusetts during the early afternoon, minor to pockets of moderate coastal flood impact.