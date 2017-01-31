Storm to Bring Impacting Snowfall to Region

Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny start with increasing clouds. Snow starts in the early afternoon, impacting the evening commute. Highs in the low 30s. Overnight Tuesday Night: Light snow continues. Lows bottom out in the 20s south, low 10s to upper single digits north. Wednesday: Snow ends early in the morning. Total snowfall of widespread 1 to 3 inches expected, with isolated pockets of 4 inches. (Published 2 hours ago)

The NBC Boston Early Warning Weather team has issued an Early Warning Weather Alert through Wednesday morning at 8 a.m.

Snow is expected to develop from southwest to northeast across Southern New England Tuesday midday through afternoon, reaching Connecticut during the late morning, Central Massachusetts and Cape Cod around midday and Boston to the Merrimack Valley during the early afternoon.

Though intensity will mostly be light to moderate, snow falling onto subfreezing road surfaces this evening likely will make for some slick spots – particularly away from any chemically pretreated interstates. Snow continues overnight Tuesday night, slowly drifiting northward overnight Tuesday night, tapering early Wednesday morning in most of Southern New England.

Bursts of snow will continue in Northern New England on Wednesday, likely heaviest near Penobscot Bay in Maine. By the time all is said and done, about four inches falls in much of Southern New England with locally higher amounts in Southern Worcester County, near Cape Ann in Eastern Massachusetts, along the Berkshires and Green Mountains, and near Penobscot Bay in Maine. NBC Boston and necn will continue to provide updates.