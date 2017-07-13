Although today’s weather map looks very similar to 24 hours ago – a slow moving front interacting with energetic disturbances aloft – there’s been a important, subtle shift: the front separating cooler and warmer air and serving to focus storms has sagged south just a bit.

A southward move of the front puts yesterday’s hard-hit Boston Metro into the cooler, less humid air, meaning fuel is very limited for substantial storm development. Instead, the Boston area will find showers and then a period of late day rain, but the threat for flash flooding today shifts south to the Hartford-Providence corridor, with Cape Cod seeing heavy rain and thunder arriving late afternoon through evening and some poor drainage flooding possible.

Summer air will try to return Saturday but will clash with the recent cooling, and this should mean stubborn Saturday clouds with a few showers possible, particularly in Northern and Western New England … but it's not expected to be a day-jeopardizing event.

Sunday should be a great day as summer air returns, leading to a classic summer pattern next week that will include high temperatures in the 80s with some afternoon storms in the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-day forecast.

