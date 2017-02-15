School Officials: Student Made Offensive Comment, Referenced Hitler | NECN
WEATHER ALERT: 
Schools Closing Early Due to Storm
logo_necn_2x
Massachusetts

Massachusetts

The latest news from around the state

Connecticut|Maine|Massachusetts|New Hampshire|Rhode Island|Vermont

School Officials: Student Made Offensive Comment, Referenced Hitler

By Mike Pescaro

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NBC Boston

    A Massachusetts student is accused of "making an offensive comment and gesture in reference to Hitler," Stoughton Public Schools said Wednesday.

    School officials said the student stood up and made the reference in a small class at Stoughton High School.

    "Administration was notified quickly and took immediate action to address the upsetting and offensive incident," the school district said in a statement. "Appropriate action has been taken to remove any threat to students."

    Students who witnessed the incident received counseling, and their parents were notified.

    Police are investigating.

    Published 44 minutes ago | Updated 38 minutes ago

    Get the latest from necn anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices