A Massachusetts student is accused of "making an offensive comment and gesture in reference to Hitler," Stoughton Public Schools said Wednesday.

School officials said the student stood up and made the reference in a small class at Stoughton High School.

"Administration was notified quickly and took immediate action to address the upsetting and offensive incident," the school district said in a statement. "Appropriate action has been taken to remove any threat to students."

Students who witnessed the incident received counseling, and their parents were notified.

Police are investigating.