New England Aquarium Crews Assisting Stranded Dolphin

A New England Aquarium crew checks on a dolphin that was stranded in shallow water of a Plymouth, Massachusetts marsh.

Crews with the New England Aquarium are trying to save a dolphin that became stuck in a Massachusetts marsh along a canal.

Two other dolphins were successfully taken from the same Plymouth canal to open water on Sunday; however, this dolphin's fate is still unclear.

The marsh trapped the dolphin after it was swimming in shallow water along the canal, according to wildlife officials.

New England Aquarium's team is also monitoring the dolphin's heart rate.

More to come.