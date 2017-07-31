Stretch of Classic Summer Weather for New England

A stretch of classic summer weather is ahead this week as an area of high pressure located near the Great Lakes dominants New England weather. Expecting a quiet day today with high pressure overhead.

Sunny skies with some scattered fair weather clouds for most. A disturbance may bring an isolated shower or t’storm across western Massachusetts, Connecticut and Vermont. Highs crest into the mid 80s today with sea breezes developing at the coast.

Any showers dissipate overnight as daytime heating wanes. Fog develops in typically-prone valleys and rivers under mostly clear skies. Lows dip into the low 60s south and mid 50s north.

Tuesday features similar weather to today with mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures in the 80s. Humidity begins to increase across the region on a southwest flow. Sea breezes again develop at the coast. Fantastic summer weather continues right into Wednesday as high pressure begins to shift offshore.

Summer showers and t’storms develop during the afternoon on Thursday as the atmosphere becomes more favorable for activity. Heavy downpours may trigger localized nuisance flooding across low-lying roads. Highs rise into the upper 80s with a few locations touching 90 degrees south and low to mid 80s north. Partly sunny skies will be around on Friday with another disturbance passes overhead across New England.

This system will bring increasing showers and thunderstorms to the area as an area of low pressure near the Great Lakes approaches the region. Looking to the weekend, cold front traverses across New England on Saturday, bringing increased coverage of showers and thunderstorms. Highs temperatures reach into the low 80s south and mid to upper 70s across the north.

On Sunday, mostly sunny skies prevail behind cold frontal passage with highs reaching into the 80s. More details are on your exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC Boston and necn.

