Strong Storms Develop in Muggy Air

Today (Tuesday): Breezy, warm, humid. Scattered showers/thunder, mostly far north/west. Highs in the 80s. Overnight Tuesday Night: A few showers, fog, rain north/west. Lows around 70. Wednesday: Tropical air, areas of rain and thunder. Highs in the 70s. Thursday: Fair, pleasant. Highs in the 70s.

Summer weather isn’t done yet, as muggy air arrives in New England today with a gusty southwest wind. Highs will pop into the 70s and 80s. At the same time, a cold front will drop in from northwest to southeast. A line of downpours and thunderstorms will develop, some of which may be strong to severe during the afternoon north and west of Boston. South and east of the city the storm risk is much lower, and sun will stick around for a good portion of the day.

That same front then only slowly works through New England on Wednesday and Thursday. That leaves us fair game for more downpours and showers during that stretch. Many towns will come away with around 1” of rain, if not a bit more from multiple rounds of localized downpours.

Some improvement is likely late Thursday as the front finally moves east, hopefully in time for the Patriots home opener.

Friday will be cooler, and also may feature a spot shower, but not nearly to the extent that we’ll see them mid-week.

The cool weather, with highs in the 60s to near 70, will linger into the weekend.

At the same time we continue to watch Hurricane Irma. By the end of the week and weekend it will be around Cuba, the Bahamas, or South Florida. It will then be pulled northward by the jet stream. The storms exact track remains somewhat in flux, but impacts look to be highest for Florida and other areas of the Southeast.