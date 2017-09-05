Warnings, Watches In Effect As Strong Storms Move In

While the nation’s eyes are on Hurricane Irma — now a ferocious Category Five Hurricane approaching the Eastern Caribbean — here in New England, our sights are on a disturbance that is sparking some strong to severe thunderstorms into this evening.

Warm and humid air is setting up across the six-state region, with dew point temperatures climbing through the 60s and temperatures rising into the 80s today, setting the stage for an evening disturbance to bubble up storms with some localized damaging wind, hail, heavy rain and lightning. And it’s not impossible to find an isolated weak tornado, with the greatest risk found from central and southern Vermont into central, northern New Hampshire and central Maine.

Farther south, most of the day is storm-free, but humid downpours start drifting in overnight tonight and last off and on through Wednesday, producing locally torrential rain at times in a soupy, tropical air. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued in anticipation of the rainfall Wednesday for the Boston area as 1-2” per hour rainfall rates are expected for some for Wednesday.

Drier air returns Thursday for a great New England Patriots home opener, then cooler fall air delivers a great early autumn weekend.

As for Irma, she will approach Florida by the weekend and prepare to make a sharp northward turn. Where that turn happens will be key to the forecast, but either way, we have some of Irma’s moisture raising the chance for rain next week in our exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-day forecast.