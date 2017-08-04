Strong Storms Threaten Saturday Plans

Rest of Friday: Partly cloudy, storm inland. Highs in the 80s. Friday Night: Partchy fog. Partly cloudy. Lows in the 60s. Saturday: Scattered storms. Highs in the 70s to near 80. Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

We’ll start off our Friday under mostly cloudy skies and a few showers cannot be ruled out.

It’s the afternoon with highs stretching into the mid to upper 80s, humidity sticking around, that will prompt another round of storms. These will be mainly in north and western New England.

However, Saturday, an approaching cold front from the Midwest, will bring the threat for strong to severe storms as this front clashes with the warm, tropical air mass that has been parked over our region for the last week.

Saturday's storms will spread from west to east in the afternoon and likely in the Boston area by dinner time.

Sunday will be the pick of the weekend as that cold front slides off the coastline, ushering in a much more comfortable air mass with highs into the upper 70s, under plenty of sunshine.

Next week starts off unsettled with the potential for rain Monday into Tuesday as highs remain in the 70s.