Strong Storms on Horizon for Most of Saturday

We get to say farewell to the tropical air mass that has been situated over New England over the course of the last week, and say hello to a much more comfortable and refreshing air mass for the second half of the weekend.

However, with the clashing air masses, we see the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms by the afternoon. Where these clash is where the cold front is located. This cold front traverses across the region on Saturday, bringing a line of thunderstorms by the afternoon spreading from west to east.

Some thunderstorms may contain small hail, gusty winds and torrential downpours. Highs reach into the upper 70s to 80 degrees south and mid 70s across the north.

By dinner time, the leading edge of these storms will stretch from interior Maine, to southern New Hampshire and into the Boston-area. These storms quickly come to an end as the cold front passes offshore by Sunday.

Expecting a big turnaround on Sunday with sunny skies and drier and less humid conditions as high pressure moves in behind the cold frontal passage. High temperature range from the mid 70s to near 80 degrees across the south and mid 60s to 70 degrees across the North Country. Sunday is definitely the pick of the weekend weather-wise.

Looking ahead to the start of the work week, an area of low pressure will emerge out of the Great Lakes region, making its approach towards New England as it rides along a stationary front draped across the mid-Atlantic. Expect mostly cloudy skies on Monday with highs reaching into the upper 70s south and upper 60s north. A few rounds of showers make their way across the region, focused mostly during the second half of Monday.

Showers and clouds linger into Tuesday before the system skirts offshore by the afternoon with temperatures reaching into the upper 70s. High pressure moves in behind the departing low pressure system by Wednesday and appears to stick around through Friday, resulting in a drier-than-normal period. Temperatures will crest into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees during this time, which is slightly below or at the climatological norm for early August.