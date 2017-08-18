Strong Thunderstorms, Lightning Expected This Weekend

Today (Friday): Showers, becoming humid, embedded thunder by evening. Highs in the 70s. Overnight Friday Night: Periodic rain, sticky, fog. Lows in the 70s. Saturday: Very humid, AM shower to some sun, isolated thunder. Highs in the 80s. Sunday: Delightful. Highs in the 80s.

Warmer and more humid air mass works into the region today with showers and thunderstorms returning to New England.

Some showers may contain tropical downpours thanks to enhanced moisture in the atmosphere. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 70s south and around 70 degrees up north.

The reason behind why we are seeing the rain and the humidity returning is due to a warm front sliding in from the west-southwest, with a cold front trailing behind it. This cold front will be clashing with this warm, humid air mass, creating a line of stronger thunderstorms ahead of it Friday evening around 5PM, spreading from west to east.

The biggest threat with these will be gusty winds, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. That cold front will be slow to clear the region as it finally moves out by Saturday evening, allowing for rain chances to linger into the first half of Saturday. Expect a warm and very humid day with dew points reaching into the low 70s as highs crest into the mid to upper 80s.

Skies clear as we get into Sunday with that cold front sliding well offshore. Expecting a nice day as humidity levels drop. Highs reach into the mid 80s south and mid 70s north. An area of high pressure from the Great Lakes builds in overhead. Looking ahead to the start of the work week, pleasant weather continues as high pressure traverses across New England. Highs will reach into the upper 80s south and low 80s north.

The solar eclipse occurs Monday, but it will be a partial solar eclipse over New England. The moon will start to block the sun at 1:28PM, peaking at 2:46PM, and ending at 3:59PM and right now, we’re expecting clear skies. Sunny skies and warm temperatures continue into Tuesday with high pressure remaining nearby. Highs reach into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees south and the low to mid 80s across the North Country.

A cold front dropping out of Canada and the Great Lakes will yield increasing clouds and a few showers late Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday still looks to be the best chance for rain and thunderstorms. More details are on the exclusive Early Warning Weather 10-Day Forecast on NBC Boston and necn.