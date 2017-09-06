1 Dead as Storms Bring Down Trees in Conn.

Storms have brought down trees in Waterford and New London, resulting in a fatality, and more than 4,000 power outages are reported in several towns that Eversource supplies power to.

New London officials said a driver is dead after a tree fell onto a car on Pequot Avenue Wednesday morning. A passenger who was also in the car was taken to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

Lightning struck a building on Pequot Avenue, officials said, and no one was injured in that incident.

Eversource is reporting 578 power outages in New London.

Waterford police said several trees are down on wires, especially in the southern part of town, and they are asking residents to stay home or at work if possible until the storm passes.

Eversource is reporting 1,699 power outages in Waterford and 647 in Washington. See more power outages here.

A First Alert has been issued for today because of the threat for severe weather in the state today and a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for southeastern Windham County.

NBC Connecticut's meteorologists say to expect strong scattered thunderstorms in parts of the state and possibly some localized flooding.

The thunderstorm threat ramps up in the morning and continues into the afternoon hours.

Thunderstorms that do form will be strong to even severe with frequent lightning, heavy rain, strong winds, and small hail.



Take a look at the interactive radar: