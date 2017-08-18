Teen Struck by MBTA Commuter Rail Train

A teenager was struck Friday night by an MBTA Commuter Rail train.

According to Transit Police, The 15-year-old male was riding his bike when he was struck by Fitchburg Train 426 just before 8 p.m.

The teen was attempting to cross from one side of the West Concord Commuter Rail station to the other when he was struck by an eastbound train.

The teen is currently at Massachusetts General Hospital suffering from life-threatening-injuries.

Transit Police and the Middlesex County District Attorney's Office are investing the incident.