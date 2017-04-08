Students Earn Scholarship Named for Boston Marathon Bombing Victim | NECN
logo_necn_2x
Students Earn Scholarship Named for Boston Marathon Bombing Victim

The Krystle Campbell Scholarship is awarded annually to students pursuing business degrees

    Two University of Massachusetts Boston students have been named recipients of a $5,000 scholarship in honor of a Boston Marathon bombing victim.

    Eden Blakeley, of Boston, and Leona Smith, of Revere, are scheduled to receive Krystle Campbell scholarships from UMass-Boston Chancellor J. Keith Motley at a ceremony Saturday in Medford, Campbell's hometown.

    Campbell was one of three people killed in the April 15, 2013, blasts. The restaurant manager attended UMass-Boston from 2005 to 2007 and received a degree posthumously.

    The scholarship is awarded annually to UMass students, who like Campbell, are pursuing business degrees.

    Medford Mayor Stephanie Burke, Campbell's family, and this year's Krystle Campbell Scholarship Fund Marathon Team are scheduled to attend the ceremony.

    The fund has raised $680,000 in cash and pledges toward its $1 million goal.

